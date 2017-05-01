Trump Doesn’t Show Up Still Gets Roasted #jp

The annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was held on Saturday without the attendance of the President for the first time in 36 years. Nevertheless, headlining comedian Hasan Minhaj persisted, and roasted President Donald Trump anyway. “I would say it is an honor to do this, but that would be an alternative fact. It is not. No one wanted to do this, so of course it falls in the hands of an immigrant. That’s how it always goes down,” Minhaj cracked during his opening monologue. Noting Trump’s absence, the Daily Show correspondent added, “Historically, the president usually performs at the correspondents’ dinner, but I think I speak for all of us when I say he’s done far too much bombing this month.”