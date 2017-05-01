Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid Named in $100M Fyre Fest Lawsuit #Jp

Celebrity trial lawyer Mark Geragos is going after Ja Rule’s ill-fated Fyre Festival with a huge $100 million class-action lawsuit that he filed Sunday in a U.S. District Court in California. Variety reports that the lawsuit names not only Ja Rule, but models like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, who helped market the event on social media. Geragos–whose client list includes shoplifter Winona Ryder and wife-murderer Scott Peterson, and perpetual troublemaker Chris Brown–filed on behalf of client Daniel Jung, who wants $5 million over the “festival’s lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care.” The suit adds that poor planning “created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees–suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions—that was closer to The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies than Coachella.” Geragos anticipates ultimately rounding up “more than 150” plaintiffs to push the damages up to $100 million. Over the weekend, Ja Rule responded to the postponement of the festival by claiming the chaos was “NOT MY FAULT” and insisted the fest was “NOT A SCAM.”