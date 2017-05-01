Delta Pilot PUNCHES Passenger (Video) #IvyUnleashed

May 1, 2017 9:39 AM By Ya Chica Ivy
You hear about that Delta pilot who punched the heck out of a passenger?! Check out the video below. According to the airline, the pilot smacked a passenger and then walked away in order to get the woman to release a choke hold she had on the other woman she was fighting … Hey, I actually don’t see anything wrong with that! Delta officials also tell TMZ that the video doesn’t show everything, and based on interviews with the pilot, eyewitnesses and information from cops … the pilot saw the woman in question choking out the other woman. And the pilot did what he could to release the dangerous grip.

