Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcomed a little princess into their life on Friday, a baby girl named Sienna Princess. Sienna arrived at 7:03pm and weighed in at 7 pounds 13 ounces. They posted a adorable video while still prego before where she’s crashing ocean waves and swinging on a swing with hubby. (see video below) Sienna joins big brother Future Zahir, Ciara’s 2-year-old with ex Future. I’m soooo happy for their little family ❤

