Power 96 CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!

April 29, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Cinco de Mayo, Corona

This Cinco De Mayo, it’s time to Party with Miami’s Party Station!

Join the Power 96 Sedano’s Street Squad at the biggest and best Cinco De Mayo Celebrations across South Florida!

Be sure to grab some ice cold Corona while enjoying the festivities with DJ Zog at Chevy’s Fresh Mex, 8191 NW 12th Street in Doral from 5pm – 7pm

But that’s not all.

Join Ivy Unleashed who’ll be partying at Rancho Grande, 12881 SW 88th Street in Kendall, from 8pm – 10pm.

While you are there, register to win a pair of Suite tickets to see The Weeknd – Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on May 11th, 2017.

It’s the biggest and best Cinco De Mayo Celebrations across South Florida!

Powered by:

corona bottles Power 96 CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Win Trip To Vegas & SPF 2017 Online or On Location
Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000

Listen Live