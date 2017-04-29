Power 96 CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!

This Cinco De Mayo, it’s time to Party with Miami’s Party Station!

Join the Power 96 Sedano’s Street Squad at the biggest and best Cinco De Mayo Celebrations across South Florida!

Be sure to grab some ice cold Corona while enjoying the festivities with DJ Zog at Chevy’s Fresh Mex, 8191 NW 12th Street in Doral from 5pm – 7pm

But that’s not all.

Join Ivy Unleashed who’ll be partying at Rancho Grande, 12881 SW 88th Street in Kendall, from 8pm – 10pm.

While you are there, register to win a pair of Suite tickets to see The Weeknd – Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on May 11th, 2017.

It’s the biggest and best Cinco De Mayo Celebrations across South Florida!

