Text On The 10’s Weekend To See Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull

April 28, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull

Pitbull, Mr. 305 himself, and Enrique Iglesias are bringing their North American tour home to Miami and POWER 96 wants to send you to this highly anticipated show for free!

Just enter our text on the 10s contest all weekend long for your shot at winning!

This text to win giveaway runs Friday, April 28th at 8:00 pm until Sunday, April 30th at 10:00 pm.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 9-6-1-4-8 for your shot at winning.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1) prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to attend the Enrique Iglesias/Pitbull concert on  September 30th at AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Win Trip To Vegas & SPF 2017 Online or On Location
Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000

Listen Live