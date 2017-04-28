Ariana Grande Joins Cashmere Cat for New Single ‘Quit’

By Abby Hassler

Ariana Grande and Norwegian producer/DJ Cashmere Cat have teamed up for a new single “Quit,” which will appear on the DJ’s debut album, 9, slated for release tomorrow (April 28).

On the track, Grande highlights a difficult relationship that neither person wants to see end, singing, “I can’t quit you/ Yeah I’m gonna regret it.”

The two worked together before on Grande’s 2014 “Be My Baby” and later on Cashmere Cat’s single, “Adore.”

Listen to the new track below.