Oh Nooooooo!!!! You Won’t Believe What Kendrick Lamar Did To Miami!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

So the other day I was doing my show and I got an angry call from one of our loyal listeners. He told me he had to vent because he was so mad at what he saw on the Internet. So I decided to put my Dr. Phil hat on and let him get it all out and you won’t believe what he told me!!!!

Fresh off his DOPE performance at Coachella, Kendrick Lamar released the dates to his upcoming The DAMN. Tour. Super cool, right?!? Well, not really if you’re a Miamian. Turns out the listener was mad about the dates because it seems as though the Grammy winner left us off of the DAMN Tour (pun intended LOL)!!!! Don’t believe me look below….

The listener was so mad that he’s thinking about starting a petition to get Miami added to the tour!!!! What do you think about us being left off from one of the greatest rapper’s tour?!? Or do you think he’s justifying it by coming for the Rolling Out Fest?!? Sound off!!!!