Move Over Unicorn Frappuccino! Hello, Dragon Frappuccino! 🐲 #LucyLopez

April 27, 2017 9:50 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: dragon, Frappuccino, Love, Starbucks

A number of Starbucks baristas across the United States marked the death of the Unicorn Frappucino this week by coming up with a much more creative concoction: the Dragon Frappuccino. it’s pretty much a green tea frappuccino with vanilla bean powder and a berry swirl on the inside of the cup. according to several basics on instagram the Dragon Frappucino tastes much better than the Unicorn version.

🐉DRAGON FRAPPUCCINO #dragonfrappuccino #starbucks #nyc #57thstreetstarbucks

A post shared by JP🇵🇭 (@jonin.p) on

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Win Trip To Vegas & SPF 2017 Online or On Location
Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000

Listen Live