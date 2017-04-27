Move Over Unicorn Frappuccino! Hello, Dragon Frappuccino! 🐲 #LucyLopez

(FILES) The logo for Starbucks coffee is seen October 7, 2010 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Amid customer complaints that the Seattle-based coffee chain has turned coffee-making into something more akin to a factory assembly line, The Wall Street Journal reports October 13, 2010 that Starbucks is telling its busy baristas to slow down, and the change of pace behind the counter may result in longer lines. Starbucks has instructed the coffee chain's baristas to stop making multiple drinks at the same time (no more than two at a time, according to the report). They are to start making a second drink while finishing the first. Baristas also are supposed to steam milk for each drink rather than steaming an entire pitcher to be used for several beverages. Other instructions include rinsing pitchers after each use; staying at the espresso bar instead of moving around; and using only one espresso machine instead of two, according to company documents obtained by the newspaper. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)