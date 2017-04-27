Kim Kardashian In Tears As She Tells Ellen Why The Paris Robbery Was MEANT to Happen! (Video) #IvyUnleashed

I know everybody rolls their eyes when the “Kardashians” are mentioned, but this is a MUST watch video! Kim was in tears as she tells Ellen Degeneres how the Paris robbery has changed her as a person. I give Kim MAJOR kuddos for this. Keep in mind, love her or hate her, she’s HUMAN and I think people have less compassion for celebrities or rich people….I really felt bad for her! Check out hte video and tell me what you think!

My interview with @KimKardashian is one of the most memorable interviews I've done in a long time. pic.twitter.com/ePrLCI7RsH — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 27, 2017

