Thank You Derek Jeter! Oh, An Jeb Bush. ⚾️💙 #LucyLopez

April 26, 2017 7:22 AM By Lucy Lopez

Bloomberg reports that former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and erstwhile Florida Governor Jeb Bush have submitted the winning bid to assume ownership of the Miami Marlins. While the deal is subject to approval by Major League Baseball owners and the sale price has yet to be disclosed, current owner Jeffrey Loria bought the team for $158 million in 2002. In submitting their winning bid, Jeter and Bush’s group beat out a conglomerate led by Tagg Romney (Mitt’s son) and hall-of-fame Atlanta hurler Tom Glavine.

In honor of Derek Jeter buying the Marlins… here’s WILL FERRELL screaming his name for 5 minutes straight. ENJOY!

