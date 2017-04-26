Sabrina Carpenter Announces Summer Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff
Sabrina Carpenter has announced a run of summer tour dates.
“Ever since I got off the road from my first tour, all I can think about is going back out. Now this time, everything is gonna be bigger, better and very, very unexpected,” says Sabrina of the upcoming trek. “I can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working so hard on. I want the live experience to be indelible.”
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday, April 29 at 10:00 am local time. Pre-sale packages are available starting Friday, April 28 at Carpenter’s official site.
See Sabrina’s full tour itinerary below.
July 6 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
July 8 Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
July 11 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
July 13 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
July 15 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
July 16 Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
July 18 San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
July 19 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
July 21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
July 22 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
July 24 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
July 26 Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
July 28 New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
July 29 Hot Springs, AR @ Timberwood Amphitheater
July 30 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
Aug. 2 Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
Aug. 4 Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
Aug. 5 Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips CPA
Aug 6. Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
Aug. 8 Nashville, TN@ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 9 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Aug. 11 West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair
Aug. 12 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Aug. 13 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater
Aug. 17 Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
Aug. 19 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 20 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Aug. 22 Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
Aug. 25 Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater At North Carolina Blumenthal PAC
Aug. 26 Timonium, MD @ Maryland State Fair
Aug. 27 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
