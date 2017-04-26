Katy Perry, Haim & LCD Soundsystem Set for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Katy Perry and LCD Soundsystem will also perform in May April 26, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Haim, KATY PERRY, LCD Soundsystem

By Abby Hassler

Katy Perry, Haim and LCD Soundsystem will be taking the Saturday Night Live stage next month. An SNL social media post revealed the show’s May musical lineup, along with guest hosts Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne Johnson.

Haim will perform May 13 with host McCarthy, and they immediately took to social media to express their excitement.

Related: Haim’s New Music Gets a Release Date?

“WE’RE PLAYING SNL AGAIN HOLY S—” they tweeted, quickly followed by “TO TOP IT ALL OFF @MELISSAMCCARTHY IS OUR HOST 😍😍😍”

Katy Perry will perform May 20 with Dwayne Johnson, while LCD Soundsystem will make their SNL debut May 6 with Chris Pine.

Check out the posts below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Win Trip To Vegas & SPF 2017 Online or On Location
Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000

Listen Live