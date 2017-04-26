I Can’t Believe Cara Delevingne Did This! 😳 #LucyLopez

April 26, 2017 6:26 AM By Lucy Lopez
!OMG! Cara Delevingne Shaved Her Head!

This girl already has killer eyebrows, a dynamite modeling career, was the bad guy in Suicide Squad AND now she shaved off her head all for a role in a movie with Jayden Smith?! #Goals

Yup! 

In this movie, Cara plays a teenage girl who is diagnosed with cancer. She told she only has a year to live. Her boyfriend, played by Jaden Smith, decides to help her live all her dreams in that one year. OMG I’m already crying! 😔

Here are the pictures of her bald head! >>>>Cara D Is NOW Bald!<<<<

