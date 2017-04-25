Lil Wayne Freaks Out On Fans! 😳 #LucyLopez

TSR Staff: Kyle Anfernee : @Kyle.Anfernee Lil Wayne isn't here for the games #Roommates, and fans learned that the hard way at Wayne's concert in Garden City, Idaho, after a fan threw a drink at him. _______________________________ "Look, let me tell you something. I don't know if you thought I was a buster, but I'm rich, so I can't throw nothing back," he said . _______________________________ "Watch this. Goon squad come here. Goon squad…I said every goon that's with me come here man." _______________________________ Weezy's goons was ready to put the paws on whoever threw that that drink, and Wayne even told them to "throw that shit back at them." _______________________________ Wayne cut the show short and told his fans to blame it on the idiot who the threw the drink. Fans tried–Read more at TheShadeRoom.com

