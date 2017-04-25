Katy Perry Teases New Music! 🍒 #LucyLopez

Katy Perry gave her fans a taste of her rumored new single “Bon Appétit” on Monday by releasing a newsletter containing a recipe for the “World’s Best Cherry Pie.” Billboard notes that although the recipe appears to contain legitimate ingredients and baking directions, some of the lines can easily be read as lyrics for a new song. Example: “Please just take your time/ This pie is gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy/ Calm those hungry eyes/ Bon Appétit, baby!” Perry first shared a teaser for “Bon Appétit” when she shared a short Instagram video of herself bopping along to the tune.

