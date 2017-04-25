Drake To Host First Ever NBA Awards!!! #DannyDoe

The first ever NBA Awards will be the NBA’s official annual award show to honor all of the league’s top performers on one night for the first time and what makes this even better is, Drake is hosting the event!!! The rapper leaked the news a few months ago during a podcast where he talked about hosting the Espy’s back in 2014 and how his performance drew large ratings. His close relationship with athletes allowed him to do some extra roasting of the people in the audience, which included musical numbers that poked fun at second-place finishers and players having “side pieces.” Drake’s creativity is sure to flow for this award show.

NBA Awards presented during the show will include:

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

NBA Coach of the Year

NBA awards airing Monday, June 26, with coverage beginning at 9 p.m. The event, held at Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City.

– Danny Doe.