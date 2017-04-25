Bill O’Reilly Admits He’s “Surprised” He Was Fired By Fox #Jp

Bill O’Reilly opened up about his firing from FOX News during a new episode of his No Spin News podcast on Monday, marking his first broadcast since being ousted from the network. “I am sad that I’m not on television any more,” he admitted. “I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot because there’s much stuff going on right now.” The political pundit, who was accused by several women of sexual harassment, went on to say that he’s confident the truth will come out. “And when it does I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised, but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am,” he warned. “There’s a lot of stuff involved here.” O’Reilly also vowed to turn his online show into a “genuine news program” over time and said he will discuss headlines for several minutes each day, much like he did on his TV show.