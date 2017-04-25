Bey wants to help you go to school!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

Can you believe that the life-changing Lemonade album by Beyonce dropped a year ago?!? Not only did the album help Bey through some moments in her life but a lot of women could relate to it’s content *raises hand*. Now, she wants to celebrate its anniversary by giving back to women.

The Grammy-winning singer announced on her website that she is rolling out a scholarship called “Formation Scholars,” to help “bold, creative, conscious, and confident women,” further their college education. This is so dope especially with the rising costs of tuition but there is a catch or two…

You must be a current or incoming student at the following colleges/universities: Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia; Boston’s Berklee College of Music; Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Parsons School of Design in New York City. Sadly, only one lucky lady from one of the higher learning institutions will win. No word on how many will win, when the scholarship will be rewarded or how much will be awarded to the fortunate women. In other words, more details will come out soon

What do you think about Bey doing this?!? Would love to hear from you!!!!