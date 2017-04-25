Adrian Peterson to Sign with New Orleans Saints #Jp

April 25, 2017 10:00 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: fun, hater, hello, hi, Power 96

Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson told ESPN today that he’s planning to sign with the New Orleans Saints. The reported two-year deal comes with a guaranteed $3.5 million the first year (plus an additional $8.25 million in incentives) and a non-guaranteed $3.5 million plus incentives the second year. The running back told ESPN”s Josina Anderson that he’s “excited” to play for the Saints. “I’m really looking forward to this opportunity. Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit.” Prior to this announcement, Peterson had spent his entire 10-year career with the Minnesota Vikings, who released him in March.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live