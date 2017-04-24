YIKES! Machine Gun Kelly Health Scare! 😷 #LucyLopez

April 24, 2017 7:07 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: Machine Gun Kelly, not good, seminole casine, wow

Machine Gun Kelly’s concert was delayed when severe chest pain forced him off stage to get medical assistance.

HE WAS RIGHT HERE in South Florida… performing at The Seminole Casino AND walked off in the middle of HIS SONG….BAD THINGS (video below).

Paramedics had to come check him out at the venue. It wasn’t a heart issue … turns out Kelly was injured while shooting the movie “Captive State” a day earlier. We’re told he’s doing some of his own stunts on the flick, and as he described it … got “punched in the chest 65 times.” Feel better bad boy. 

