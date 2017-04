Jennifer Lopez is such a damn CUTIE!!! Poor thing! lol Ellen went in on her with questions then scared the HELL out of her! She seems like a good sport when Ellen literally DRILLS her with all the nosey questions we all want the answers to regarding her love life! Two of my FAVORITE women here! LOVE THEM BOTH!Check out the video below where J. Lo seems a little uncomfortable and gets the CRAP scared out of her!

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@ivypower96