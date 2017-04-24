Make the Unicorn Frappuccino® Blended Crème at home!!!! (video) #JayOnAir96

April 24, 2017 6:41 PM
Filed Under: Celebrity, Coffee, cool, craze, Crazy, culture, DIY, drinks, fun, headlines, internet, Life, news, pop culture, Popular, Starbucks, unicorn frappuccino, Video

Starbucks has called it a wrap for their Unicorn Frappuccino but many missed out on the craze. Or maybe you simply miss getting the popular drink from your favorite barista?!?

Lucky for you, I found a DIY (Do It Yourself) recipe on YouTube!!!! Now, don’t get mad at me if doesn’t taste the same or look the same as the actual drink. This will at least hold you over until Starbucks re-releases the infamous Unicorn Frappuccino. If you’re brave enough to try, check out the video below and let me know how it turns out!!!! Good Luck!!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live