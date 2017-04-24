Make the Unicorn Frappuccino® Blended Crème at home!!!! (video) #JayOnAir96

Starbucks has called it a wrap for their Unicorn Frappuccino but many missed out on the craze. Or maybe you simply miss getting the popular drink from your favorite barista?!?

Lucky for you, I found a DIY (Do It Yourself) recipe on YouTube!!!! Now, don’t get mad at me if doesn’t taste the same or look the same as the actual drink. This will at least hold you over until Starbucks re-releases the infamous Unicorn Frappuccino. If you’re brave enough to try, check out the video below and let me know how it turns out!!!! Good Luck!!!