Kendrick Lamar Unveils Dates for ‘The DAMN. Tour’

By Hayden Wright

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. has captivated fans since the moment of its release, and now they’ll have the chance to see him perform the new material on the road.

Related: Want a Signed Vinyl Copy of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’?

On Monday morning (April 24), Lamar announced The DAMN. Tour, a 17-show trip across North America that kicks off in Phoenix on July 12. D.R.A.M. and Travis Scott will be along for the ride, and the tour will stop in Texas, Atlanta, D.C., Detroit, Chicago and more. It wraps up in Los Angeles on August 6.

Kendrick tweeted an official poster with a full itinerary. Ticket on sale and venue information has yet to be disclosed.

7/12 – Phoenix, AZ

7/14 – Dallas, TX

7/15 – Houston, TX

7/17 – Atlanta, GA

7/19 – Philadelphia, PA

7/20 – Brooklyn, NY

7/21 – Washington, DC

7/22 – Boston, MA

7/25 – Toronto, ON

7/26 – Detroit, MI

7/27 – Chicago, IL

7/29 – Denver, CO

8/1 – Seattle, WA

8/2 – Vancouver, BC

8/4 – Oakland, CA

8/5 – Las Vegas, NV

8/6 – Los Angeles, CA