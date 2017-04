Jennifer could sue for this! lol Actually Ellen teased Jennifer, saying the show should sue HER because her son Max broke the box he was voluntarily stuffed into! hahaha This video Of Jennifer’s kids surprise appearance on the Ellen Show absolutely made my day. You can tell she loves her kids, and of course Ellen can make ANYTHING funny. Bless their little familia ❤

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96

http://ellentube.com/videos/0_7no6an92