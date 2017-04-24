Jennifer Lopez Opens Up about A-Rod on ‘Ellen’

By Robyn Collins

Ellen DeGeneres put J. Lo on the hot seat Monday (April 24) when she started asking her questions about her new boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

The talk show host explained that it’s her job to find these things out for the public.

The multi-talented superstar shared, “It’s very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by. Afterward I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.’ And that was it.”

She revealed that the former Yankee already had her number because they had had conversations years ago, about an undisclosed topic.

“He [later] texted me, said, ‘Let’s go out to dinner,’ and I said, ‘OK,'” Lopez continued. “We had a nice dinner.”

She did make it clear that there was no sleepover saying, “No. Mama don’t sleep over on the first date.” To which Ellen quipped that she herself does.

When asked if they want kids, she replied: “Oh my God. We’re just having a nice time right now.” (Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony are parents of 9-year-old twins Emme and Max. Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.)