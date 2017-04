SAN RAFAEL, CA - MAY 06: A car drives in the carpool lane on highway 101 on May 6, 2011 in San Rafael, California. The California DMV announced that beginning June 30th, hybrid vehicles displaying the clean air stickers will no longer be allowed to drive in carpool lanes without accompanying passengers. In 2004, AB 2628 created the clean air sticker program which allowed solo drivers in hybrid vehicles to drive in carpool lanes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)