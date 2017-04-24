10 Pounds of Pot Wrongly Sent to Pennsylvania Pastor #Jp

April 24, 2017 10:10 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96, weed

Police in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, have opened an investigation after 10 pounds of marijuana were sent to a pastor. According to WTXF-TV, the drugs arrived at the pastor’s suburban home on Thursday as bundles stuffed into a plastic bucket inside a cardboard box. The package was sent from Sacramento. Police Chief Donald Molineux says the pastor is “very upset and traumatized” and afraid someone might come to her home looking for the drugs. It’s believed that someone else may have been instructed to watch for the package, but failed to intercept it in time.

