WOW! Skrillex Handcuffed For The CRAZIEST Thing! #IvyUnleashed

Skrillex was pulled over and handcuffed while tooling around L.A. this week because he was playing his own music too loudly in his Tesla–a fact he later blamed on Tesla founder Elon Musk. “Leave it to me to play my music ‘too loud,'” Skrillex later tweeted about the Wednesday-night incident, which TMZ reports took place on the Sunset Strip. “These demos are fire, though.” He then tweeted at Musk, “Your system in the Tesla model X is just too fire.” Skrillex later explained, “Just to be clear, I got pulled over for playing my music too loud…but handcuffed because I didn’t have my ID on me.”

