Text On The 10’s Weekend To See Chance The Rapper

April 21, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper is coming to South Florida and POWER 96 wants to send you to his show for free!

Just enter our text to win ticket giveaway for a chance to win free tickets to his highly anticipated concert on June 13th. This text to win giveaway runs Saturday, April 22nd at 9:00 a.m. until Sunday, April 23rd at 10:00 p.m.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 9-6-1-4-8 for your shot at winning.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1) prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to attend the Chance the Rapper concert on Tuesday, June 13th at AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

 

