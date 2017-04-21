Migos’ Offset Wants the Dancing Coachella Kid in His Next Video

By Abby Hassler

Earlier this week, a viral video surfaced of a blond-headed boy sitting on top of a man’s shoulders at the Migos’ Coachella set and turning up to one of the rap trio’s latest hits “Bad and Boujee.”

In the fan video, the kid is seen dancing, dabbing and mouthing all the words to the Migos song. TMZ caught up with Migos’ Offset today to ask him what he thought kid who rapped and danced along to their music.

“Ya’ll need to find him. I want to meet the … little kid,” Offset responded.

He then rated the kid’s dance moves an astounding 10 out of 10 and said he wanted the kid to show off his skills in a future music video.

Check out the clip below.