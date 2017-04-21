Machine Gun Kelly Drops ‘At My Best’ Video Ft. Hailee Steinfeld

By Abby Hassler

Machine Gun Kelly just dropped the new music video for his latest single, “At My Best,” off his upcoming album, Bloom. The rapper’s third studio album is slated for release May 12.

Related: Machine Gun Kelly’s New Album Features Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, More

“At My Best” features Hailee Steinfeld, who also stars in the video. Directed by Hannah Lux and produced by Happy Perez, the video features the two running around L.A., sitting on a bus and spending time in a grungy club.

Watch the music video below.