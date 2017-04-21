Lil Yachy’s Album Cover Is Interesting?! 😁 #LucyLopez

April 21, 2017 6:40 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: album, cover art, fun, Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty shared on Thursday the cover art for his forthcoming debut Teenage Emotions, which showcases young people of all different colors and sizes. MTV reports that the image shows Yachty sitting in movie theater-style seats while rocking his rainbow grill and a pink denim outfit. He is also surrounded by a girl with a green mohawk, an albino guy, and even two men making out, among other unique characters. After releasing the cover art, Yachty jumped on Instagram Live to explain the concept. “In high school, as a teenager growing up, you’re surrounded by so many different types of people,” he noted. “There are so many types of people in the world who practice different religions or do whatever they want to do. Basically, it’s like…don’t be afraid to do you, to be you.” The back cover of the album features an iced-out watch and pepperoni pizza, the food nearest and dearest to his heart. Teenage Emotions is out May 26.

Here his is explaining his album cover…

5.26.17

A post shared by KING BOAT (@lilyachty) on

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live