Lil Yachy’s Album Cover Is Interesting?! 😁 #LucyLopez

Lil Yachty shared on Thursday the cover art for his forthcoming debut Teenage Emotions, which showcases young people of all different colors and sizes. MTV reports that the image shows Yachty sitting in movie theater-style seats while rocking his rainbow grill and a pink denim outfit. He is also surrounded by a girl with a green mohawk, an albino guy, and even two men making out, among other unique characters. After releasing the cover art, Yachty jumped on Instagram Live to explain the concept. “In high school, as a teenager growing up, you’re surrounded by so many different types of people,” he noted. “There are so many types of people in the world who practice different religions or do whatever they want to do. Basically, it’s like…don’t be afraid to do you, to be you.” The back cover of the album features an iced-out watch and pepperoni pizza, the food nearest and dearest to his heart. Teenage Emotions is out May 26.

Here his is explaining his album cover…