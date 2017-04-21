Kim Kardashian A VIRGIN….WHAT?!? #IvyUnleashed

April 21, 2017 7:05 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Yea a VIRGIN MARY? uhhhh….Kim Kardashian shared an $18 candle depicting herself as the Virgin Mary, alongside a bunch of marijuana-themed paraphernalia in honor of 4/20. People weren’t too thrilled about the Virgin Kim candle, with one Twitter user writing, “Kim Kardashian as the Virgin Mary is just as horrible as Kendall’s Pepsi ad.” Another wrote, “Or could you not appropriate my religion. The Blessed Mother is not a joke to us.” Meanwhile, a user named Ricky said what everyone was thinking: “You are not a virgin from anywhere, baby.”

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

