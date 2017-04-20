Pobrecito, Drake! What a week!!!!

Think you had a bad day, just look at what Drake went through…

1. A female fan of the Canadian rapper broke into his $8 million L.A. home and guess what she stole?!? The woman only took a few sodas and water worth around $10!!!! Drake has decided to not press charges because he feels as though the woman could be suffering from mental illness. That’s sweet, Aubrey!!!!

2. A curvy model came forward claiming Drake got her pregnant and then got ghost. She broke the news on social media and blasted Drake for allegedly getting her knocked up but it turned out to be FAKE NEWS!!!! SMH. All of that just for some fame and a check?!? Drake’s facial expression below pretty much sums up this story. LOL!!!!

3. Lastly in the week of Drake is a lawsuit. Well, Drake didn’t file the lawsuit himself and he’s not being personally sued but the lawsuit is about him. Does that makes sense?!? LMAO!!!! Ok, so here’s the deal…Birdman of Cash Money is being sued by a guy name Jas Prince who claims Birdman & Cash Money owe him lots of money from Drake’s first SIX albums. No word on how much he’s seeking and if Drake will see any of that money.

Which story do you think was craziest?!?