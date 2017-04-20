Meet The Joneses Reality Show FINALLY Premiering! #Interview #IvyUnleashed

I had an awesome one on one chat with one of the Stars of the upcoming Reality Show “We Are The Joneses,” Cathleen Trigg-Jones. She was super awesome and told me about their amazing show that I’m super excited to see! World-renowned Manhattan plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Jones and Emmy Award winning journalist and actress Cathleen Trigg-Jones are New York’s busiest power couple. Balancing a multi-million dollar ethnic plastic surgery practice, a charity called Trigg House, and developing Cathleen’s talk show, they are also a close-knit blended family traveling the world, celebrating milestones, and journeying through everyday life. The Show premieres Saturday Aprill 22nd at 10/9 C on CENTRIC. Check ou the interview as well as the trailer for the show below. WeAreTheJoneses.TV Centric.TV #WEARETHEJONES

