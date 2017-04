LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: A tennis ball rests on the turf during the Ladies' Singles second round match between Petra Martic of Croatia and Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic on day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: A tennis ball rests on the turf during the Ladies' Singles second round match between Petra Martic of Croatia and Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic on day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images)