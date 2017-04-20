Drake and Travis Scott Brought ‘Portland’ to Portland

By Hayden Wright

Travis Scott stopped in Portland last night and arranged an A-list set crasher: Drake appeared during the show to perform his new song “Portland.”

The crowd went wild when Drake hit the stage and performed the More Life collaboration with Scott in the city for which it was written. The duo also performed “Gyalchester” and “Know Yourself,” reports Pitchfork.

During the set, nobody fell — an improvement over the last time Scott and Drake appeared on stage together in London. Drake did wade into the crowd to say hello, though.

Watch Drake and Scott take “Portland” to Portland here:

Insane #travisscott #portland #drake @champagnepapi @travisscott A post shared by Nate Roa (@n8roa09) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:33am PDT