By Radio.com Staff

Big Boi has released his new single “Mic Jack,” which features Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

The track is the lead single from the former Outkast MC’s third studio album Boomiverse, which will be released this June. The album also features guest slots from Jeezy and Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike on a track called “Kill Jill.”

Check out Big Boi’s latest below.