420 Facts! 😑 #LucyLopez

April 20, 2017 6:45 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: 4/20, dank, facts, Funny, lit, weed
  • The origin of the term involved five high school students in 1971.
  • Grateful Dead and their fans (or “Deadheads”) are commonly credited for popularizing “4/20.”
  • 420 is NOT a penal or police dispatch code for illegal marijuana use.
  • 420 doesn’t refer to the number chemicals in cannabis.
  • The bible verse Daniel 4:20 is about a “tree.”

 

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live