They are mad at Kim Kardashian and here’s why!!!!

April 19, 2017 8:08 PM
Filed Under: Angry, fitness, Kanye West, Kardashian, kardashians, kim k, Kim Kardashian, kim kardashian west, Mad, weight loss

People lose weight all the time but the way Kim Kardashian bragged about her weight loss has a lot of people HEATED!!!!

 

The social media star stepped out this week showing off her 6-pound weight loss and to be honest she looks STUNNING (see pics above)!!!! Then, she took to Twitter to explain how she lost the weight and that’s when it all went down!!!!

She deleted the initial tweet that read, “The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol” Now, check out the other tweet she decided to go with below….

Oh Kim. Sweetie….I know you thought this was a funny, cute or harmless explanation but you do realize that some people die each year from the flu, right?!? Just saying…

Do you think some people are being sensitive or nah?!?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live