They are mad at Kim Kardashian and here’s why!!!!

People lose weight all the time but the way Kim Kardashian bragged about her weight loss has a lot of people HEATED!!!!

Kim Kardashian West last night pic.twitter.com/pTIiwcKFO4 — KKW (@KimKLegion) April 19, 2017

The social media star stepped out this week showing off her 6-pound weight loss and to be honest she looks STUNNING (see pics above)!!!! Then, she took to Twitter to explain how she lost the weight and that’s when it all went down!!!!

She deleted the initial tweet that read, “The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol” Now, check out the other tweet she decided to go with below….

flu got me like… https://t.co/Lu6THLh4V0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 19, 2017

Oh Kim. Sweetie….I know you thought this was a funny, cute or harmless explanation but you do realize that some people die each year from the flu, right?!? Just saying…

Do you think some people are being sensitive or nah?!?