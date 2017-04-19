OMG She’s 20 Weeks PREGNANT!!! #IvyUnleashed

April 19, 2017 5:33 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Serena Williams revealed on Snapchat that she’s 20 weeks pregnant with her first child. The 35-year-old tennis great posted a selfie that shows her wearing a yellow one-piece bathing suit with a cute baby bump, captioning the snap “20 weeks.” On Tuesday, Williams shared a playful pic that shows her 33-year-old fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian lifting her up in his arms while the two were on a beach, but there was no hint of a baby bump visible in that image. Williams and Ohanian got engaged in December, while in January she claimed her 23rd Grand Slam title by winning the Australian Open–apparently while pregnant!

