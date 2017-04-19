Big Boi Announces Third Studio Album ‘Boomiverse’

By Abby Hassler

Rapper Big Boi just released the title for his third studio album, Boomiverse, in a teaser clip on social media. Captioning his video, the rapper wrote, “#New Album #BOOMIVERSE Coming Soon!”

This follow-up record to his 2012 Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors will feature on song with Adam Levine, called “Mic Jack” and another single, “Kill Jill,” with Jeezy and Killer Mike, according to Pitchfork.

Most recently, the rapper collaborated with Phantogram for the 2015’s Big Grams.

Check out the post below.