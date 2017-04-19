Aaron Hernandez MURDERED And Not Suicide?!? #IvyUnleashed 

April 19, 2017 10:02 AM
News around the country has spread about Aaron Hernandez killing himself in his Massachusetts prison using a bed sheet. The 27-yr-old ex-NFL star had just been acquitted in a double murder case on Friday and his lawyer Jose Baez had told TMZ Sports he believed Hernandez had a real shot at getting a previous murder conviction overturned. And that’s exactly why his lawyer and family are NOT buying the “suicide” claim. Hernandez was supposedly in a really good place and optimistic about his future. His lawyer thinks this could be a murder either by inmates or the people who run the prison. And this Souza-Baranowski CC prison is considered one of the most high tech maximum security prisons in the country and they have TONS of cameras everywhere. So I’m sure they’ll get to the bottom of this…My thoughts though, he probably just committed suicide. Sad sad story! His whole life he had ahead of him but all these murders and trouble who got into was just a waste…

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96 

