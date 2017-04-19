Aaron Hernandez Had Bible Verse Written On Forehead In BLOOD! #IvyUnleashed

OMG What the heck is going on here! This story is getting so crazy! I just read this on TMZ…Aaron Hernandez was found in his cell with a Bible verse written on his forehead in blood … this according to local reports.

When officials went to his cell this morning, the verse John 3:16 was scribbled above his eyes, according to WBZ Boston. Hernandez had cut his finger open in his cell and wrote the verse on his head with his own blood, says FOX 25. His Bible in his cell was open to that verse. Fox 25 says there was blood on the cell wall. There’s more … WBZ also cites sources who say there’s evidence Hernandez smoked synthetic marijuana shortly before his death.

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96