The Rock & Vin Diesel Make Up. 😘 #LucyLopez

The Rock and Vin Diesel have buried the hatchet and both will star in the next installment of the insanely popular ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise … rumor has it that Vin and Dwayne have met privately several times since animosity between them exploded on the set of “The Fate of the Furious.” they are saying that they are “good” and both are “1000% in” for the next flick.

The sources are opening up about the feud … one explaining it was all over “real estate.” In movie language, real estate is all about how much an actor shines — who gets the best action scenes, who gets the hottest girl, who shows off their body more, and who gets the most face time. In Lucy Lopez language, “charge it to the game boys.”

In the meantime, here’s a cute pic of the ROCK holding puppies.