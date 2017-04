Picture Credits

JLo: Kevin Winter / Staff

ARod: Credit: Brian Bahr / Stringer

JLo and ARod have been spending a lot of quality time together but this time it’s for a good cause.

JLo shared via snapchat a video of ARod

and her talking with students at a school in Dominican Republic.

Such a beautiful afternoon visiting with the students at #fundacionmir #republicadominicana A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

They partnered with Fundacion MIR non profit organization and donated 400 backpacks and school supplies to students.