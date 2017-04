Lady Gaga’s Coachella Performance: THE CURE 💜 #LucyLopez

Lady Gaga debuted a new single called โ€œThe Cureโ€ during her headlining set at Coachella on Saturday night. Rolling Stone reports that the Gaga performed the dancehall-inspired synth-pop track midway through Gaga’s 18-song set, which also featured “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face,” “The Edge of Glory,โ€ and “Telephone.โ€ “My new single ‘The Cure’ is available on iTunes now,” Gaga told the crowd at the end of her set. It’s unclear at this time whether “The Cure” will appear on a reissue of Gaga’s latest albumย Joanne, is a one-off single or is evidence that sheโ€™s working on a new project.

