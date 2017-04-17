Lady Gaga’s Coachella Performance: THE CURE 💜 #LucyLopez

April 17, 2017 9:11 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: Coachella, Lady Gaga, Love, MONSTERS, Music, music festivals, spring, the cure

Lady Gaga debuted a new single called “The Cure” during her headlining set at Coachella on Saturday night. Rolling Stone reports that the Gaga performed the dancehall-inspired synth-pop track midway through Gaga’s 18-song set, which also featured “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face,” “The Edge of Glory,” and “Telephone.” “My new single ‘The Cure’ is available on iTunes now,” Gaga told the crowd at the end of her set. It’s unclear at this time whether “The Cure” will appear on a reissue of Gaga’s latest album Joanne, is a one-off single or is evidence that she’s working on a new project.

#LadyGagaLovesHerFans

