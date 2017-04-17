Chris Brown Punched WHO?!?!!! (VIDEO) #IvyUnleashed

Chris Brown is now accused of getting into a brawl when he got into it with a photographer at a club in Tampa during an appearance he had. Management says their in-house photographer was taking some pics when Chris and his entourage arrived around 1:30 AM … but Chris’ team shut him down, saying no photos. So later while Chris was in the DJ booth, the photographer said he was taking crowd shots(from behind Chris) and when Chris noticed all hell broke loose. Chris supposedly jumped over a couch and punched him in the face while he was cornered. Cops were called, but Chris had left by the time they arrived. Check out the video below!

