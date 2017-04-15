Drake, Migos Joins Future on Stage at Coachella

By Radio.com Staff

Future’s Coachella set on Saturday night (April 15) attracted a lot of superstar fans; the V.I.P. section was filled with Travis Scott, Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy, A$AP Rocky, Solange, Tyga, Katy Perry and Play.it podcaster Amber Rose were all there.

A few even joined Future on stage; Migos joined for “Bad and Boujee,” and soon after, Future’s collaborator and one-time tourmate Drake joined for a three-song set, starting with “Jumpman.” And predictably, the Coachella crowd went crazy.

